Marc Navarro: Watford sign Espanyol defender on a five-year deal

Watford have signed Spanish defender Marc Navarro from La Liga club Espanyol for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old full-back, who can also play centre-back, has signed a five-year deal with the Hornets.

He came through Barcelona's youth ranks, before joining Espanyol aged 16 and made his debut in January 2017.

Navarro scored three times in 36 games for the Barcelona-based club and is Watford's third summer signing after Gerard Deulofeu and Ben Wilmot.

"Marc has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs, therefore we are delighted to have secured his services," said Hornets' chief executive Scott Duxbury.

