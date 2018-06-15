Andy Bond: AFC Fylde midfielder signs new one-year deal

Andy Bond.
Andy Bond (right) began his career on the books at Crewe Alexandra

AFC Fylde midfielder Andy Bond has signed a new one-year deal with the National League club.

The 32-year-old, who made 49 appearances last season, also has the option of a further year at Mill Farm.

Bond joined the Coasters in 2016, helping them to the National League North title and the play-offs in their first season in the National League.

"There was interest elsewhere, but I'm settled here and this was always where I wanted to be," Bond said.

