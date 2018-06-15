Ian Evatt: Barrow appoint former Chesterfield and Blackpool defender as new manager

Ian Evatt won one and lost two of this three games in charge of Chesterfield at the end of last season

National League club Barrow have named Ian Evatt as their new manager.

It is the 36-year-old former Blackpool, QPR and Chesterfield defender's first full-time managerial role, having been caretaker boss at Chesterfield at the end of last season.

He played over 500 games in his career, and was in the Blackpool side that spent a year in the Premier league.

Evatt replaces Ady Pennock, who left after seven months in charge at Holker Street at the end of last season.

Details of his contract have not been disclosed by the club.

Evatt is the fifth man to take charge of the side since the start of last season - Paul Cox resigned after five games, his replacement Mickey Moore lasted just eight weeks and Neil Hornby had a game in caretaker charge before Pennock's arrival.

"We spent a lot of time talking to our shortlist of candidates and Ian's leadership credentials really stood out to us," Barrow managing director Andrew Casson told the club website.

"It was clear to us that he has the drive and determination to win at all costs which he has done at all levels of the game.

"He has a fantastic network of footballing contacts from such an impressive playing career which will be important as we build our squad for next season.

"Now the appointment has been made I am looking forward to working with both Ian and Paul Ogden to work quickly on recruitment and get everything in place so we can hit the ground running in pre-season."

Barrow finished 20th in the table last season, just a single point above the relegation places.