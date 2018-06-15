BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Aziz Bouhaddouz's injury-time own goal gifts Iran victory
Bouhaddouz injury-time own goal gifts Iran victory
- From the section World Cup
Iran win their first match at a World Cup finals since 1998, courtesy of an injury-time own goal from Morocco substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz.
MATCH REPORT: Morocco 0-1 Iran
