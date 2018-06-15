BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Jose Gimenez's header gives Uruguay a 1-0 win over Egypt
Late Gimenez header earns Uruguay victory
- From the section World Cup
Jose Gimenez scores a 90th-minute header against Egypt to give Uruguay a 1-0 win in their opening Group A match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
MATCH REPORT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Available in the UK only.
