BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Jose Gimenez's header gives Uruguay a 1-0 win over Egypt

Late Gimenez header earns Uruguay victory

Jose Gimenez scores a 90th-minute header against Egypt to give Uruguay a 1-0 win in their opening Group A match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

MATCH REPORT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

