BBC Sport - World Cup 1978: Clive Thomas' infamous final whistle

World Cup 1978: Clive Thomas' infamous final whistle

World Cup referee Clive Thomas looks back at his infamous decision in the 1978 World Cup to call full-time just before Brazil scored what would have been a winning goal.

In the first round of matches at the 1978 Argentina tournament, Welshman Thomas took charge of the Sweden v Brazil fixture.

With six seconds of stoppage time played Thomas whistled for full-time a moment before Brazil scored.

His decision reverberated around the world and he was never to officiate at another World Cup Finals.

Here Thomas looks back at the incident for the first time in 40 years.

Top videos

Video

World Cup 1978: Clive Thomas' infamous final whistle

Video

'Sensational free-kick' - Ronaldo hat-trick pulls Portugal level

Video

'An absolute peach' - Nacho strike gives Spain lead

Video

De Gea mistake gifts Ronaldo second Portugal goal

Video

'His critics well & truly answered' - Costa stunner pulls Spain level

Video

Watch: Ronaldo penalty gives Portugal early lead

Video

Bouhaddouz injury-time own goal gifts Iran victory

Video

Highlights: Morocco 0-1 Iran

Video

Highlights: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Video

Late Gimenez header earns Uruguay victory

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer

Video

World Cup Gossip: Spain's sacking, hungry Ronaldo & Kev's consoles

Video

Edmund deals with being top Brit 'in his own way'

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired