Lewis Morgan 'only focused on Celtic' after returning from St Mirren loan

Lewis Morgan was a Championship winner with St Mirren last season

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan is not thinking about going out on loan and is eager to make his mark with the Scottish Premiership champions.

The 21-year-old joined Celtic from St Mirren in January but was immediately loaned back to the Paisley side for the rest of the season.

Scotland cap Morgan could make his first Celtic appearance in July.

"The only thing in my head is going into Celtic pre-season, starting on Monday and impressing," he said.

"I don't have any eyes on any other club and why should I? It's one of the biggest clubs in the world I'm at. I'm only focused on Celtic.

"I suppose you never really know with football, but the plan is for me to go in there in pre-season and try and really stake my own claim to get in the team.

"I know that's going to be hard and I've said many times that you've got to respect the players that are there. I'm going in to try and prove why I'm there and how I can get into that Celtic XI."

'I've been waiting long enough'

At St Mirren, Morgan helped Jack Ross's side win the Championship and promotion before Ross left for Sunderland, replaced by Alan Stubbs.

Stubbs' side host Celtic on 15 September.

Prior to that, Celtic start their Champions League qualifiers in July and open their league campaign at home to another promoted side, Livingston, on 4 August.

"I've been waiting long enough," Morgan said of his Celtic debut.

"First impressions are always lasting, but I'm going to go in, I'm going to work hard every day and if I can reach the levels that I know I'm capable of then I'm sure I'll be fine."

Meanwhile, Morgan says Celtic's capture of Odsonne Edouard is "a big statement of intent".

Edouard, 20, spent last season on loan with Rodgers' side from Paris St-Germain, scoring 11 goals, and Celtic say the Frenchman is the "biggest transfer" in their history, believed to be more than £8m.

"It's a great signing," said Morgan. "You obviously saw the impact he had last year - in big games also he's done well.

"Odsonne's a player that's going to help us take that next step. Making a signing like they have done today is massive."