BBC Sport - Ronaldo: Brazil are my favourites for the World Cup
Brazil are my favourites for the World Cup - Ronaldo
- From the section World Cup
Brazil legend Ronaldo says the five-time winners have "a great chance" of winning the World Cup in Russia.
WATCH MORE: World Cup Gossip: Spain's sacking, hungry Ronaldo & Kev's consoles
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired