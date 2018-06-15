Elliott Whitehouse: Grimsby Town sign Lincoln City midfielder

From the section

League Two Grimsby Town have signed midfielder Elliott Whitehouse from local rivals Lincoln City.

Whitehouse scored six goals in 60 appearances for Lincoln during two seasons at Sincil Bank.

The 24-year-old netted the winner in last season's Checkatrade Trophy final against Shrewsbury Town at Wembley.

He was offered a new contract by the Imps but has opted to join the Mariners on a two-year deal to become boss Michael Jolley's fourth summer signing.

Whitehouse follows striker Louis Robles and defenders Alex Whitmore and Harry Davis in moving to Blundell Park.

