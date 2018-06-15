BBC Sport - World Cup 2018 highlights: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Highlights: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
- From the section World Cup
Watch highlights as Jose Gimenez heads a 90th-minute winner to give Uruguay a 1-0 victory over Egypt in their Group A game.
MATCH REPORT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired