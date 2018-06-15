BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: De Gea mistake gifts Ronaldo his second goal
De Gea mistake gifts Ronaldo second Portugal goal
David de Gea spills a Cristiano Ronaldo shot to give Portugal a 2-1 lead over Spain in their Group B fixture at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
