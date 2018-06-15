BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Diego Costa's solo goal pulls Spain level against Portugal
Diego Costa's low strike pulls Spain level against Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo's opener in the Group B fixture at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
