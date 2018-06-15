Frederic Frans: Dundee United sign Belgian defender on two-year deal

From the section

Frederic Frans (right) made 44 appearances for Partick Thistle

Dundee United have signed Belgian defender Frederic Frans on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old previously played in Scotland with Partick Thistle in between spells with Lierse in his homeland.

"I am thrilled to be back in Scotland and to sign for Dundee United," Frans told United's website.

Meanwhile, German Werner Burger has been appointed first-team coach at Tannadice.

Burger had worked with Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo at Hearts.

Frans joins fellow new recruits Fraser Aird, Callum Booth, Nicky Clark, Craig Curran and Sam Wardrop at United.

The Tangerines start their season with League Cup fixtures against Arbroath, Ross County, Alloa Athletic and Elgin City next month before opening their Championship campaign at home to Dunfermline Athletic on 4 August.