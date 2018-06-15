Jamie McCart: Inverness CT sign defender from Celtic

From the section

Jamie McCart is returning to Inverness

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have agreed to sign defender Jamie McCart from Celtic on a two-year contract.

McCart, 20, previously spent time on loan at Caley Thistle - making 11 appearances in 2017 - and has also been loaned to St Mirren and Alloa Athletic.

He joins fellow new recruits Angus Beith, Shaun Rooney, Tom Walsh and Jordan White at Inverness.

The Highlanders play League Cup games against Cove Rangers, Cowdenbeath, Raith Rovers and Hearts next month.

And John Robertson's side open their Championship campaign away to Falkirk on 4 August.