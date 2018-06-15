Drew Talbot: Chesterfield full-back signs new one-year deal

Drew Talbot started in 14 League Two games for Chesterfield last season

Chesterfield full-back Drew Talbot has signed a new one-year deal with the club, a month after being told his contract would not be renewed.

Talbot joined the Spireites in December 2017, but could not help them avoid relegation from League Two.

The 31-year-old made 14 appearances for Chesterfield last season, having signed following his release by Portsmouth.

"He will be a good member of our squad as he can play in a number of positions," manager Martin Allen said.