King of Morocco orders country to bid for 2030 World Cup

King Mohammed VI of Morocco wants the nation to make a sixth bid to host the World Cup

The King of Morocco has instructed his country to bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The announcement comes after the nation lost the vote to host the tournament in 2026 to the combined bid from USA, Canada and Mexico.

Confirmation came from a member of the 2026 bid committee, Moncef Belkhayat.

"I'm delighted his Majesty King Mohammed VI has taken the decision to make Morocco a bid nation for World Cup 2030," he said.

"That shows that Morocco is a country of openness, tolerance and shares values of the world, making football a key driver for social development and economic growth.

"It shows also our perseverance to do better and better for the sake of Morocco and worldwide football."

It will be a sixth attempt by Morocco to host a World Cup as well as 2026 it made bids in in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010.

On Wednesday it lost by 134 votes to 65 to the United bid.