World Cup 2018: Nigeria fans banned from taking chickens to game

Nigeria have never advanced beyond the last 16 at a World Cup

Nigeria fans have been banned from taking 'lucky' live chickens into the ground for their team's opening Group D game with Croatia on Saturday.

Supporters of the Super Eagles believe the tradition of taking chickens to games brings the team luck.

However, the Russian government have banned the practice when Nigeria, competing at their sixth World Cup, play in Kaliningrad (20:00 BST).

"Fans from Nigeria asked if it's possible to go to the stadium with a chicken. We told them that it is not possible," Andrei Ermak, minister of culture in Kaliningrad, told Russia's Interfax news agency.

Ermak added that the ministry will advise Super Eagles fans on areas they will be allowed to carry chickens when supporting their team.

After Saturday, Nigeria face Iceland in Volgograd on 22 June (16:00) before finishing the group stage against Argentina in Saint Petersburg on 26 June (19:00).

At the 2010 World Cup, Nigeria fans were banned from taking chickens painted in Nigeria's colours into Ellis Park, Johannesburg, for a game against Argentina.