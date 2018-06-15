Darius Charles: Wycombe Wanderers sign ex-AFC Wimbledon defender

Darius Charles
Darius Charles has not scored a first-team goal since October 2016

Wycombe Wanderers have signed defender Darius Charles after he turned down a new deal with AFC Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old, whose current contract with the Dons is due to expire on 30 June, has agreed a one-year deal at Adams Park.

Charles began his career with Brentford and has also had spells at Ebbsfleet, York, Stevenage and Burton.

"Darius is a player I've admired for a number of years," said Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth.

