Leon Barnett: Northampton Town centre-back agrees new one-year contract

Leon Barnett joined Northampton from Bury last summer having also played for Wigan, Norwich and West Bromwich Albion - who paid £2.5m to Luton for him in 2007

Northampton Town central defender Leon Barnett has agreed a new one-year contract with the Cobblers.

The 32-year-old, who moved to Sixfields last summer, also has the option of a further year.

"He has a lot of character and as I have said before, that is important to me ," manager Dean Austin said .

"Having players of the right character will be vital this season and I have been very impressed with Leon and his attitude and we were keen to keep him."

Groin and ankle injuries restricted Barnett to just 18 appearances last season as Northampton were relegated to League Two.