Ian Cathro: Don Cowie backs former Hearts boss to return to coaching

Cowie (right) says it was hard to watch Cathro struggle as Hearts head coach

Midfielder Don Cowie says he expects former Hearts head coach Ian Cathro to return to coaching soon.

Cathro was sacked by the Tynecastle after his side's failure to progress through the early rounds of the League Cup last summer.

But Cowie believes the former Newcastle and Valencia assistant can still forge a successful coaching career.

"I felt for him at the time," explained Cowie.

"He had some great ideas, he is a very good coach and one that I'm sure will get a job and do extremely well. It was maybe just not the right time. The right club but the wrong time."

'Cathro was misunderstood'

Cathro admits Cathro was "a wee bit" misunderstood during his spell in charge at Tynecastle.

"I think he was maybe inexperienced in dealing with the circumstances and the media," he continued. "That can be a big thing.

"He is someone I hold in high regard and I learned an awful lot from him and I'm hoping he will be back in football soon."

Cowie, 35, says it was not an easy job being in the dressing room at the time when the coach was coming under so much pressure from outside the club.

"It was difficult. I was there and saw it first hand. You are wanting it and willing it to work out. There was a lot scrutiny, a lot of negativity in the press when he got the job.

"We would have one good result and follow it up with a poor result and they were getting on his back again."

Cowie will be taking part in his 20th pre-season training camp next week when the rest of the Hearts squad report for the new campaign. He began life as a professional as a youngster with Ross County, the club formerly managed by his father.

Cowie says the type of training players receive now is vastly different to when he started out.

"You wouldn't see a ball for the first two weeks. It's a bit different now. We have been told this season it's going to be tough.

"You now do a couple of tests in the first day or so but then it's straight back out with the ball. When I first started you were maybe getting six or seven weeks off. Now we get told to have a two-week break and chill out and relax. Then for the next three weeks, progress and get ready for pre-season."

'Last season was not good enough'

Hearts finished last season in sixth place in the Premiership and so far have recruited eight new players with the promise of more to follow. Cowie says there will be little room for excuses going into the new campaign, especially with Craig Levein at the helm.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has added eight new signings to his squad ahead of the new season

"He knows what he wants. He is experienced and that shows with the players that he has got in early. He has got them in for pre-season because he wants to work on things. That's a sign of an experienced manager who knows where he is and what he wants.

"Last season wasn't good enough for the players and it wasn't good enough for the fans. At the start of the season we set out and see where we feel we can realistically finish and top-four is being realistic.

"We came up well short last season and a numbers of factors didn't help. But this year there are no factors, there are no excuses. We need to make sure we are pushing for that top-four place this year."