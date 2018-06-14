BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Crusaders take top spot

Women's Premiership: Crusaders take top spot

Crusaders leapfrog Linfield at the top of the Premiership table following a convincing 5-2 win over Derry City at Seaview.

Elsewhere Glentoran put on an impressive attacking display as they thrashed league newcomers Portadown 9-0 at Shamrock Park.

Cliftonville also moved up the table and into third place as they edged out Sion Swifts in an engrossing affair in north Belfast.

Top videos

Video

Women's Premiership: Crusaders take top spot

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer

Video

Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia

Video

Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Best & worst bits as Williams opens World Cup

Video

Throwback to Robbie Williams's World Cup debut

Video

Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup

Video

Shearer and Jenas select their England XI

Video

I couldn't get over it - Allardyce on England

Video

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Video

Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore out to second ball

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Joining Hull KR is a 'fresh start' after 'huge mistake' - Tomkins

Video

Who's testing the World Cup football?

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired