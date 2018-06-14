BBC Sport - Women's Premiership: Crusaders take top spot
Women's Premiership: Crusaders take top spot
Crusaders leapfrog Linfield at the top of the Premiership table following a convincing 5-2 win over Derry City at Seaview.
Elsewhere Glentoran put on an impressive attacking display as they thrashed league newcomers Portadown 9-0 at Shamrock Park.
Cliftonville also moved up the table and into third place as they edged out Sion Swifts in an engrossing affair in north Belfast.
