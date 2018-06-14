BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer
World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer
- From the section World Cup
Watch all the best action and funnies from the opening day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as the hosts score five and Robbie Williams entertains at the opening ceremony.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired