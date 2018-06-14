BBC Sport - World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer

World Cup Catch-Up: Five-star Russia off to a flyer

Watch all the best action and funnies from the opening day of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as the hosts score five and Robbie Williams entertains at the opening ceremony.

Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia

Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

Best & worst bits as Williams opens World Cup

Ballance & Leaning guide Yorkshire to One-Day Cup semi-finals

Throwback to Robbie Williams's World Cup debut

Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup

Shearer and Jenas select their England XI

I couldn't get over it - Allardyce on England

Watch the BBC World Cup titles

Yorkshire's Kohler-Cadmore out to second ball

Joining Hull KR is a 'fresh start' after 'huge mistake' - Tomkins

