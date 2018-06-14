BBC Sport - World Cup 2018 highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
Highlights: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
The 2018 World Cup opens in spectacular fashion as host nation Russia defy their recent poor form to score five past Saudi Arabia and record the biggest win in the opening game of a World Cup since 1934.
MATCH REPORT: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
