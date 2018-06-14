BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Denis Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia
Cheryshev scores 'marvellous' goal for Russia
- From the section World Cup
Russia's Denis Cheryshev scores a 'marvellous goal' with the outside of his foot as the hosts thrash Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup.
