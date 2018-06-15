Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Morelos, Celtic, Edouard, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Rooney

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard, the Rangers manager, will have a baptism of fire when he takes his side to Celtic Park to face the champions in only the fourth game of the Ladbrokes Premiership season. (The Times, subscription required)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is a £6m target for clubs in Turkey, China and France. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Celtic have agreed a club record fee with PSG for Odsonne Edouard in a package worth up to £10m for the striker. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored 18 goals in his first season at Ibrox

Odsonne Edouard is set to shatter Celtic's transfer record in a deal worth £9m. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Dundee United are planning an ambitious move for out-of-favour Aberdeen ace Adam Rooney. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard admitted he had to urgently sort out the Rangers defence and insists latest signing Connor Goldson is a leader who can shore up the rearguard. (Various)

Kenny Miller is torn between becoming a player-manager — or sticking to just playing for now. The veteran former Rangers and Scotland striker is wanted by Livingston for the dual role, while Aberdeen, Hibs and Motherwell are keen on signing him as a frontman. (Scottish Sun)

The last of Adam Rooney's 11 goals for Aberdeen last season came against Dundee Utd in the Scottish Cup in February

Former Motherwell, Inverness and Hibernian boss Terry Butcher has been confirmed as the new manager of the Philippines national side - but insists he's not there for a holiday. (Various)

Don Cowie is urging Hearts to reunite strikers Kyle Lafferty and Steven Naismith before the new season starts. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Alan Stubbs, the new StMirren manager, has revealed that his predecessor, Jack Ross, has been helping him choose which players will be jettisoned from the club's Championship-winning squad before their top-tier campaign. (The Times, print edition)

Dundee United are understood to have pipped Partick Thistle and Ross County to the signature of Belgian defender Frederic Frans. (Courier)

Don Cowie is steeling himself for a gruelling pre-season under Craig Levein - 12 months after Ian Cathro's inadequate preparations left unfit Hearts on course for calamity. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Rangers have renamed their Auchenhowie training base as the Hummel Training Centre. (Herald, print edition)

Inverness Caley Thistle's 'class of 2018' will prove vital in driving the club forward, according to fans' favourite David Raven. (Press and Journal)

Dunfermline have agreed a new one-year deal with striker Kallum Higginbotham. (Scotsman, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh Rugby coach Richard Cockerill is to follow in the footsteps of his assistant Duncan Hodge and do a bit of cross-sport research during the off-season by picking the brains of his old friend, Hibernian manager Neil Lennon. (Scotsman)

Zander Fagerson insists he won't need to be a minder to wee brother Matt when he makes his Scotland debut against USA this weekend. (Daily Record, print edition)

Ricky Burns insists he still has fire in the belly as he prepares to clock up his half century in the ring. (Daily Record, print edition)