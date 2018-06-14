BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Russia's Yuri Gazinskiy scores first goal of the tournament
Watch the opening goal of 2018 World Cup
- From the section World Cup
Russia's Yuri Gazinskiy scores the opening goal of the 2018 World Cup after only 12 minutes as the hosts beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in Moscow.
MATCH REPORT:Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia
Available in the UK only
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired