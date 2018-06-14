Florian Kamberi: Hibernian sign Swiss striker on three-year deal

Florian Kamberi scored nine goals in 14 games during a loan spell at Hibs last season

Hibernian have signed striker Florian Kamberi on a three-year deal from Grasshopper Zurich.

The 23-year-old Swiss scored nine goals in 14 games after arriving at Easter Road on loan in January.

Kamberi is Hibs' first signing of the summer.

"I am very happy to be coming back to Hibs. I want to continue where I left off and help the club to continue to improve," Kamberi told the club's official website.

"We are in Europe and have a good squad, so it will be a good season I'm sure."

Hibs chief executive Leann Dempster says the signing is an important one as manager Neil Lennon looks to improve the squad that finished fourth in the Premiership last season.

"Florian was a priority target for us, so we're delighted to get it done," Dempster said.

"He was a great success here last season, so I am really thrilled that we were able to bring him back on a permanent deal.

"Everyone at the club is eager for the on-field successes of the past three seasons to continue and signing Florian is a part of the jigsaw for the season ahead."