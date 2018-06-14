Alan Hutton: Aston Villa right-back signs new contract

Alan Hutton made 32 league appearances for Aston Villa last season

Aston Villa right-back Alan Hutton has signed a new contract to stay with the Championship side until the end of the upcoming season.

Scotland international Hutton has made 168 appearances for Villa since signing from Tottenham in September 2011.

The 33-year-old featured in 33 games in all competitions last season, helping Villa reach the play-off final.

Hutton had been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest before signing a new deal at Villa Park.