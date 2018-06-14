Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn: Republic of Ireland duo sign new Arsenal Women deals

Katie McCabe (left) has won 13 caps for the Republic of Ireland, while compatriot Louise Quinn has won 47

Republic of Ireland duo Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn have signed new contracts with Arsenal Women.

Ex-Notts County defender Quinn, 27, has been a key part of Arsenal's defence, helping the club reach last season's FA Cup final and win the Continental Cup.

McCabe, 22, joined Arsenal in 2015 and scored two goals in 14 appearances for them last season.

"They both bring so much to our squad," Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"Louise is a strong, talented and committed defender and Katie is a technical and intelligent player. We are delighted that they have chosen to sign new contracts with us."

Arsenal have not revealed how long either player's contract is.

