Jordan Thompson: Blackpool sign Northern Ireland midfielder

Jordan Thompson will move to Bloomfield Road subject to international clearance

Blackpool have signed Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Thompson on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old made three first-team appearances for Rangers in three years but was released by the Scottish club in May.

Thompson ended last season on loan at Livingston as they achieved promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

He has previously played on loan for Airdrieonians and Raith Rovers.

Manager Gary Bowyer said: "He's a player with great technical ability and loads of potential. His appearances for Northern Ireland only highlight the quality he has."

