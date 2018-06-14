Anthony O'Connor: Bradford City sign Aberdeen defender on three-year contract

Anthony O'Connor has made 86 appearances for Aberdeen over the past two seasons

Bradford have signed Aberdeen defender Anthony O'Connor on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 45 appearances last season for the Scottish Premiership side and is the Bantams' fourth summer signing.

He has played for Blackburn, Plymouth and Torquay and won promotion to the Championship with Burton in 2016.

Bradford's head of recruitment Greg Abbott said: "It's a good sign when a manager is upset to lose a player, I know Aberdeen wanted to keep the lad."

