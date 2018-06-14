BBC Sport - Neil Warnock: Let's enjoy the Premier League

Let's enjoy the Premier League - Warnock

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says he and the club must enjoy playing in the Premier League next season despite being massive "underdogs."

Cardiff start their Premier League campaign away to AFC Bournemouth on 11th August.

