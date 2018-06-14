Odsonne Edouard: Celtic progress with talks with PSG for striker

Celtic will need to break their transfer record to seal a deal for Edouard

Celtic are "progressing" with talks on a permanent deal for striker Odsonne Edouard but there is "still work to be done", according to a source at the Scottish champions.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Celtic from Paris St-Germain, scoring 11 goals.

BBC Scotland understand the French side are looking for a fee in excess of £8m.

Celtic's record outlay is the £6m paid for both Chris Sutton and John Hartson in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

Speaking in March after Edouard scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory over Rangers at Ibrox, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers said: "He is one of the best young players I have worked with - his movement, his touch, his all-round play."

Edouard scored two more derby goals in a 5-0 win at Celtic Park in late April.

However, his season was curtailed by a hamstring injury which forced him to miss the club's Scottish Cup final success.

PSG need to sell 60m euros (£52.9m) worth of players by the end of June, to comply with financial fair play (FFP) rules.

Uefa introduced 'break-even' rules in 2013, requiring clubs to balance their spending with their revenue.