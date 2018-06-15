Scottish Premiership fixtures 2018-19: Celtic open title defence v promoted Livingston; Rangers start at Aberdeen

Celtic celebrated a seventh league title in a row last season

Steven Gerrard's first league game in charge of Rangers will be away at Aberdeen, runners-up for the past four seasons, on 5 August.

Champions Celtic will open the new Scottish Premiership season at home to promoted Livingston on 4 August.

Gerrard's first taste of the Old Firm derby will come as early as 1 or 2 September, in Rangers' fourth game.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season is scheduled for 31 October, while Alan Stubbs' St Mirren open against Dundee.

The other Premiership matches on the opening weekend see Hamilton host Hearts, Hibernian play Motherwell and Kilmarnock tackle St Johnstone.

Partick Thistle, relegated from the top flight after a play-off defeat by Livingston, begin life in the Championship away at promoted Ayr United, while Ross County host Alloa Athletic.

There will be two sets of fixtures before the weekend of 18-19 August is used for Scottish League Cup second-round matches, when Scotland's four European representatives - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and Hibernian - enter the competition.

After the first Old Firm derby at Celtic Park, Rangers will host Celtic on the weekend of 29/30 December, with a further scheduled meeting between the two Glasgow giants at the home of the champions on the weekend of 30/31 March.

The top flight will again have a winter break, from 31 December, with the Premiership resuming on 23 January, and the campaign ending on the weekend of 18-19 May.

Opening weekend in full

Sat 4 August:

Celtic v Livingston

Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian

Hibernian v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

St Mirren v Dundee

Sun 5 August:

Aberdeen v Rangers

Gerrard's tough start

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been busy reshaping the squad at Ibrox

Gerrard has been handed a tough initiation into Scottish football, with three of his first four fixtures away from home.

An opening league game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, a fixture renowned for its fierce rivalry and fiery nature, is a tantalising opener.

Rangers then host newly-promoted St Mirren, before further away matches at Motherwell - who reached both domestic cup finals last season - and Celtic, on the first weekend of September, when Gerrard will pit his wits against his old Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers.