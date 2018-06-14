Dale Gorman: Leyton Orient sign former Stevenage midfielder on two-year deal

Dale Gorman played 71 times for Stevenage, scoring three goals

Leyton Orient have signed former Stevenage midfielder Dale Gorman.

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Brisbane Road after being released by Stevenage last month after five years at the club.

Having started his career in his native Northern Ireland, Gorman went on to play at youth level for his country and 11 games for the under-21s.

He is the first signing at National League side Leyton Orient since the season ended.

