Nicke Kabamba: Havant and Waterlooville sign former Portsmouth forward

Nicke Kabamba was released by Portsmouth earlier this summer

Havant and Waterlooville have signed former Portsmouth striker Nicke Kabamba ahead of their first season in the National League.

The 25-year-old quit his job as a car salesman to move to Fratton Park in January 2017, but made just one start in the league and only featured six times for Pompey.

Kabamba also spent time on loan at Colchester and Aldershot last season.

He scored three goals to help the Shots make the National League play-offs.

"He'll bring experience but he's still only 25," manager Lee Bradbury told the club website.

"It will be a very good signing with Alfie Pavey as well meaning we have an exciting frontline with Alfie Rutherford and Matt Tubbs

"There were quite a few after him but the location was key and the league that we are in, which will hopefully give him a platform to get back into the professional game."