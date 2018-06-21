EFL fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to 2018-19 season

Coventry City celebrate promotion to League One
Coventry City rounded off the 2017-18 EFL season by winning the League Two play-off final at Wembley

The English Football League fixtures for 2018-19 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

Championship

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Bolton Wanderers

Brentford

Bristol City

Derby County

Hull City

Ipswich Town

Leeds United

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich City

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Rotherham United

Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion

Wigan Athletic

League One

AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley

Barnsley

Blackpool

Bradford City

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Charlton Athletic

Coventry City

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Luton Town

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town

Southend United

Sunderland

Walsall

Wycombe Wanderers

League Two

Bury

Cambridge United

Carlisle United

Cheltenham Town

Colchester United

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Grimsby Town

Lincoln City

Macclesfield Town

Mansfield Town

Milton Keynes Dons

Morecambe

Newport County

Northampton Town

Notts County

Oldham Athletic

Port Vale

Stevenage

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Yeovil Town

