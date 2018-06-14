Birmingham City: St Andrew's renamed 'St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium'

Birmingham City have played at St Andrew's since 1906

Birmingham City are renaming their St Andrew's ground the 'St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium' as part of a sponsorship deal with the club's China-based owners.

Trillion Trophy Asia, the holding company that owns the Championship club, has agreed a three-year deal.

The exact amount the "significant" deal is worth to City has not been revealed.

Blues' Wast Hills training ground has been renamed the "Trillion Trophy Training Centre" as part of the deal.

"The three-year deal helps strengthen and diversify Blues' revenue streams and will assist towards improving the playing squad and facilities at both the ground and the training site," a club statement said.

"Trillion Trophy Asia will benefit from increased exposure and commercial, brand and marketing opportunities to grow their business."

The firm completed their takeover of the club in October 2016, ending the club's seven-year association with their former Hong Kong-based owner Carson Yeung.

"This is a landmark partnership for the club," Blues chief executive Xuandong Ren added.

"In renaming the ground, we were acutely aware of the emotions surrounding this subject, hence it was agreed to retain St Andrew's in the title - our home that we know means so much to our supporters."

A number of other clubs also have, or have had, grounds renamed after sponsorship deals with their owners.

Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium is named after the betting firm founded by the family of chairman Peter Coates, while Newcastle United controversially renamed St James' Park the Sports Direct Arena in 2011 after a deal with owner Mike Ashley's company.