Tottenham: Liverpool the visitors for first game at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur are due to move into their new stadium next year

Tottenham's first game in their new stadium will be against Liverpool on the weekend of 15-16 September.

Spurs' new ground is close to completion but will not be ready for the start of the Premier League season.

They will play promoted Fulham at Wembley in their first home game of the season on the weekend of 18-19 August.

"We discussed the timings and ability to play away games and I think it is a good solution to have an earlier home game," said boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"Wembley was great for us last season and we are even more used to that than we are the new stadium."

This is first time a club has been allowed to play home games at two venues in the same season.

Spurs had been due to host Watford on 1 September, but the Hornets agreed to swap the fixture's venue to Vicarage Road.

Their new £850m stadium will seat 62,000 spectators, and the club will schedule several events preceding the Liverpool game to "check and rehearse various operational aspects".

"We are excited about the season ahead and making the new stadium our new home," Pochettino added.

"I have stood inside the bowl and I know the atmosphere will be unbelievable - it will be well worth the wait."