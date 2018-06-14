Scottish Gossip: World Cup 2030, Steven Gerrard, Odssone Edouard, Kyle Lafferty, Alfredo Morelos

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

England will bid for the 2030 World Cup, but the idea of a three-nation bid with Scotland and Wales, and potentially with training bases in Northern Ireland too, is gaining traction with Fifa. (Sun)

"We've spoken too much - it's time to get to work. It's time to walk the walk," says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who is looking to shift midfield duo Andy Halliday and Jason Holt. (Daily Mail)

Odsonne Edouard scored 11 goals while on loan with Celtic last season

Following talks yesterday, Celtic are on the brink of smashing their club record fee to sign Paris St-Germain striker Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Celtic will hold fresh talks with PSG in a bid to sign striker Odsonne Edouard, with the French giants needing to raise £52m in transfer to comply with financial fair play rules. (Sun)

Turkish club Fenerbahce are expected to open talks with Rangers this week in a bid to sign striker Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is wanted by Apollon Limassol to spearhead the Cypriot side's Europa League campaign. (Sun)

Craig Levein plans to deploy new Hearts signing Ryan Edwards as an attacking midfielder, the manager has revealed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee are keen on midfielder Ali Crawford, who is looking for a new club after leaving Hamilton. (Evening Telegraph)

Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn is to cut his summer holidays short to make sure he is fit and ready for the club's tilt at Europa League qualifying. (Daily Record)

Anthony O'Connor, who turned down a new deal at Aberdeen, is expected to join Bradford City today. (Daily Express, print edition)

Kyle Lafferty was Hearts' top scorer last season with 19 goals

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has no chance of getting better of Celtic's Brendan Rodgers next season, insists former Hoops striker John Hartson. (Sun)

Former Celtic and Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie thinks Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister have a shot at closing the gap on the champions. (Herald, subscription only)

Dundee United hope to announce the signing of ex-Partick Thistle defender Frederic Frans later today. (Sun)

Experienced defender Gary Irvine is wanted by Ross County after his release from St Mirren. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh and Scotland prop WP Nel is looking forward to finally getting his career back on track after an injury-plagued couple of years. (Scotsman)