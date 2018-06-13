Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United says agent

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United in 2015 for an initial £36m

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial wants to leave the club this summer according to his agent who said the "time has come" to move on.

Philippe Lamboley claims United want to extend Martial's deal and do not want the Frenchman to leave.

But he said: "We have not reached an agreement for several months."

Martial, 22, scored 11 goals in 45 appearances last season, but saw his opportunities limited by the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January.

Lamboley said Martial, who joined United for £36m in September 2015, was "disappointed because he has shown his love for the club and the supporters for three seasons".

"After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United," Lamboley told French news outlet RMC Sport. "There are lots of factors, and right now it's too early to talk about them.

"I think that when United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That's why this decision has come - it's a well-thought-out decision.

"Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come."

Martial has won the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League with United.