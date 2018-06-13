World Cup 2018: Brazil have learned from their 2014 humiliation says Paulinho

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Neymar & Philippe Coutinho egged by team-mates in Brazil training

Brazil have learned lessons from their humiliating World Cup exit four years ago and are in better shape for Russia, says midfielder Paulinho.

The five-time world champions suffered an embarrassing 7-1 semi-final defeat to Germany in front of their own fans in Belo Horizonte in 2014.

Barcelona player Paulinho, 29, is one of the few survivors from that game to have made the squad for Russia.

"What we have done is put the past to one side," he said.

Brazil start their tournament against Switzerland on Sunday in Rostov-on-Don (19:00 BST) before playing their second Group E game five days later in Saint Petersburg against Costa Rica (13:00).

They round off the group campaign in Moscow against Serbia on 27 June (19:00).

Memories of the 7-1 defeat to Germany, when they conceded five goals in the opening half an hour, haunt Brazil fans.

Luiz Felipe Scolari, who oversaw that humiliating defeat, has gone - with Tite leading Brazil in Russia.

"We have greater confidence," said former Tottenham player Paulinho.

"From the way things are going for the Brazil team at the moment, it is clear that confidence is better.

"Brazil are better prepared in a number of ways. That is just part of football. In four years you learn a lot of things."