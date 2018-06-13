World Cup 2030: England should have 'confidence' in bidding for tournament - Gill

Prince William and David Beckham were involved in England's bid to host the World Cup in 2018, but lost out to Russia

England should have "great confidence" in bidding for the 2030 World Cup, says Fifa vice-president David Gill.

Gill said he was "pleased" by the new bidding process for the 2026 tournament, with the United States, Canada and Mexico winning the right to host the event, beating Morocco.

England lost out to Russia for the right to host the 2018 tournament.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay have announced their plans to jointly bid for 2030.

Since the 2018 and 2022 tournaments were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively in December 2010, widespread corruption has been exposed in the global game, including allegations of bribery and payment for votes.

As a result, Fifa's executive committee is no longer responsible for the final say on which country is awarded a World Cup. Instead, Fifa member nations cast their votes.

"What it does is gives great confidence that the procedures in place now are appropriate and relevant," said Gill.

"So, for me, I was very pleased with the process and delighted with the work that was done over many, many months."