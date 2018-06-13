BBC Sport - This will get you in the mood for the World Cup - BBC Sport's World Cup 2018 opener
This will get you in the mood for the World Cup...
- From the section World Cup
For every football fan, the World Cup provides a melting pot of memories and emotions. And there is always a guarantee to see something you've never seen before. Russia 2018 is about to begin.
Watch MOTD 2018 World Cup Preview - Wednesday, 13 June at 22:45 on BBC One.
READ MORE: Football showpiece set to begin in Russia
Watch live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button and iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on Radio 5 live; follow text updates online.
