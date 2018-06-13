BBC Sport - 2018 Fifa World Cup: Watch the BBC World Cup titles
Watch the BBC World Cup titles
- From the section Football
Get a first look at the Match of the Day 2018 World Cup opening titles.
Watch MOTD 2018 World Cup Preview - Wednesday, 13 June at 22:45 on BBC One.
Follow the 2018 Fifa World Cup on BBC television, radio, online & social media from Thursday, 14 June.
Available to UK users only.
Fifa World Cup 2018 video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired