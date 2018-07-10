BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Club v country - Why South American teams struggled in Russia

Club v country: Why South American teams struggled in Russia

BBC Sport's Fan Network of supporters from all 32 nations at the Fifa World Cup follows the passion, drama and excitement of Russia 2018.

Fans from Argentina, Brazil and Colombia reflect on why a South American nation has not won the World Cup since 2002.

Follow their journeys on the BBC Sport website and watch Football Focus Specials on BBC World News throughout the tournament.

WATCH MORE: 'VAR is working, you can't argue with it'

Football Focus Specials: BBC Sport's Fan Network

Video

Club v country: Why South American teams struggled in Russia

Video

'It's my dream to go to the World Cup' - follow BBC Sport's Fan Network

Video

'Germany was nothing for us, Mexico will surprise the world'

Video

'VAR is working, you can't argue with it' - the fans' view on key decisions

Video

'Maybe there will be a surprise, the loser of the first game will be the world champions'

Video

Which team do fans want to avoid in the last 16?

Video

'Brazil and Mexico will be a show'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club logo

Trampoline Sessions
HOLBROOK TEAM 2016 - 2017 COUNTY CHAMPIONS

Judo

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired