BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'Uruguayans are literally praying for Cavani'
'Uruguayans are literally praying for Cavani'
BBC Sport's Fan Network of supporters from all 32 nations at the Fifa World Cup follows the passion, drama and excitement of Russia 2018.
Fans from Uruguay and France go head-to-head before their quarter final game of the World Cup.
