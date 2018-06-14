BBC Sport - 'It's my dream to go to the World Cup' - follow BBC Sport's Fan Network
'It's my dream to go to the World Cup' - follow BBC Sport's Fan Network
BBC Sport's Fan Network of supporters from all 32 nations at the Fifa World Cup follows the passion, drama and excitement of Russia 2018.
From Portugal to Panama, we'll track each nation's fans as they look ahead and react to the big matches.
Follow their journeys on the BBC Sport website and watch Football Focus Specials on BBC World News throughout the tournament.
