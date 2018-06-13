Aaron Williams: Harrogate Town sign Brackley striker

Aaron Williams' former clubs include AFC Telford, Newport County and Nuneaton

Harrogate Town have signed striker Aaron Williams from Brackley Town.

The 24-year-old scored 33 times for Brackley last season, winning the FA Trophy but missing out on promotion to the National League following defeat by Harrogate in their promotion final.

The ex-Walsall, Peterborough and Newport player is Harrogate's second signing of the summer, following the addition of defender Callum Howe.

Williams will join Simon Weaver's side officially on 1 July.

