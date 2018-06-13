BBC Sport - Fernando Hierro scores solo goal for Spain against Switzerland at 1994 World Cup
Watch Hierro's solo goal at 1994 World Cup
Watch Fernando Hierro - who will manage Spain at the World Cup - score with a well-taken chance against Switzerland in the 1994 competition.
